On the Ball podcast | Iconic moments from India vs Pakistan World Cup encounters

India is set to take on Pakistan on June 16 which will be the fourth match of their 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup campaign.

India have won two of their three fixtures in this World Cup and the last one against New Zealand was washed out. Meanwhile, Pakistan have lost two, won one and one of their matches has been washed out.

An India vs Pakistan fixture has always been a mouth-watering fixture and this one is set to be cracking one too. However, the record at the World Cup is one-sided in favour of India. The Men in Blue have won all of the previous six World Cup matches against Pakistan and will be looking to make it seven.

Team Moneycontrol gets chatty and reminisces the best moments from this iconic fixture.