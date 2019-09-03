On The Ball Podcast | Federer vs Nadal final likely as US Open 2019 enters quarter-final stage

The US Open 2019 enters the quarter-final stage and tennis fans all over the world are eager for what could be another exciting chapter in the Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal rivalry. Both players are on course to make it to the final after Novak Djokovic retired hurt from his Round of 16 tie.

In the women's pool Serena Williams could finally end her wait to equal Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam victories. Defending champion Naomi Osaka was knocked out in the previous round, but Serena will still have to overcome stiff opposition to equal Court's record.

In this episode of On the Ball podcast, Moneycontrol's Dustin Yarde talks to tennis enthusiast Kayezad Adajania who speaks about the changing power dynamic in women's tennis and previews each tie of the quarter-final stage detailing what we should look forward to from each match.

