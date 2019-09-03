App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2019 10:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

On The Ball Podcast | Federer vs Nadal final likely as US Open 2019 enters quarter-final stage

In this episode of the On the Ball podcast, Moneycontrol's Dustin Yarde talks to tennis enthusiast Kayezad Adajania who previews the US Open 2019 quarter-finals.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The US Open 2019 enters the quarter-final stage and tennis fans all over the world are eager for what could be another exciting chapter in the Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal rivalry. Both players are on course to make it to the final after Novak Djokovic retired hurt from his Round of 16 tie.

In the women's pool Serena Williams could finally end her wait to equal Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam victories. Defending champion Naomi Osaka was knocked out in the previous round, but Serena  will still have to overcome stiff opposition to equal Court's record.

Close

In this episode of On the Ball podcast, Moneycontrol's Dustin Yarde talks to tennis enthusiast Kayezad Adajania who speaks about the changing power dynamic in women's tennis and previews each tie of the quarter-final stage detailing what we should look forward to from each match.

related news

Tune in to the podcast for more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 3, 2019 10:23 pm

tags #On The Ball podcast T #Podcast #Sports #US Open 2019

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.