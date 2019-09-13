On the Ball | EPL gameweek 5 preview: Will Leicester upset United; cakewalk for City, Liverpool?

A new-look Chelsea travel to Molineux in what could be a close contest, while Spurs welcome resurgent Crystal Palace.
The Premier League is back after a 13-day International break with exciting games lined-up as Liverpool take on Newcastle, Manchester United face Leicester City, Chelsea travel to Wolves, Spurs take on Crystal Palace, Norwich welcome Manchester City and Watford face off against Arsenal.
A close contest is expected between United and the Foxes, but Leicester could have an upper hand given injuries to the Red Devil's Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial.
