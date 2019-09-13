On the Ball | EPL gameweek 5 preview: Will Leicester upset United; cakewalk for City, Liverpool?

The Premier League is back after a 13-day International break with exciting games lined-up as Liverpool take on Newcastle, Manchester United face Leicester City, Chelsea travel to Wolves, Spurs take on Crystal Palace, Norwich welcome Manchester City and Watford face off against Arsenal.

A close contest is expected between United and the Foxes, but Leicester could have an upper hand given injuries to the Red Devil's Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial.

A new-look Chelsea travel to Molineux in what could be a close contest, while Spurs welcome resurgent Crystal Palace. Harry Kane would look to chase Sergio Aguero to get on top of the scoring charts.

In this episode of Moneycontrol's On The Ball podcast, Jerome Anthony, Pranav Nair, Dustin Yarde and Prakhar Sachdeo discuss how the week could pan out and give their Fantasy League picks.