App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2019 08:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

On the Ball | EPL gameweek 5 preview: Will Leicester upset United; cakewalk for City, Liverpool?

A new-look Chelsea travel to Molineux in what could be a close contest, while Spurs welcome resurgent Crystal Palace.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom


The Premier League is back after a 13-day International break with exciting games lined-up as Liverpool take on Newcastle, Manchester United face Leicester City, Chelsea travel to Wolves, Spurs take on Crystal Palace, Norwich welcome Manchester City and Watford face off against Arsenal.

A close contest is expected between United and the Foxes, but Leicester could have an upper hand given injuries to the Red Devil's Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial.

A new-look Chelsea travel to Molineux in what could be a close contest, while Spurs welcome resurgent Crystal Palace. Harry Kane would look to chase Sergio Aguero to get on top of the scoring charts.

Close

CHECK | Top 10 kit sponsorship deals of 2019/20 Premier League

related news


In this episode of Moneycontrol's On The Ball podcast, Jerome Anthony, Pranav Nair, Dustin Yarde and Prakhar Sachdeo discuss how the week could pan out and give their Fantasy League picks.

Tune in to On The Ball Podcast for more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 13, 2019 07:39 pm

tags #English Premier League #EPL #Football #Podcast #Sports

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.