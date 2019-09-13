App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2019 07:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top 10 kit sponsorship deals of 2019/20 Premier League

Here are the top 10 kit sponsorship deals for the 2019/2020 season of English Premier League.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
As one of the most popular sports leagues in the world, it is unsurprising that viewers tune into Premier League matches from every corner of the globe. In the 2018/19 season, the value of the kit sponsorships of all Premier League clubs amounted to 349.1 million British Pounds. The figures have swelled up significantly for the 2019-20 season of the Premier League. Here are the top-10 clubs along with their kit sponsors and value of the kit sponsorship deal. (Image: Reuters)
1/11

As one of the most popular sports leagues in the world, it is unsurprising that viewers tune into Premier League matches from every corner of the globe. In the 2018/19 season, the value of the kit sponsorships of all Premier League clubs amounted to 349.1 million British Pounds. The figures have swelled up significantly for the 2019-20 season of the Premier League. Here are the top-10 clubs along with their kit sponsors and value of the kit sponsorship deal.

No.10 | Southampton FC | Kit Sponsors: LD Sports | Kit Sponsorship Deal: 7.5 billion pounds (Image: Reuters)
2/11

No.10 | Southampton FC | Kit Sponsors: LD Sports | Kit Sponsorship Deal: 7.5 million pounds (Image: Reuters)

No.9 |Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C. |Kit Sponsors: ManBetX | Kit Sponsorship Deal: 8.0 billion pounds (Image: Reuters)
3/11

No.9 |Wolverhampton Wanderers FC | Kit Sponsors: ManBetX | Kit Sponsorship Deal: 8.0 million pounds (Image: Reuters)

No.8 | Everton FC |
4/11

No.8 | Everton FC | Kit Sponsors: SportPesa | Kit Sponsorship Deal: 9.6 million pounds (Image: Reuters)

No.7 | West Ham United |
5/11

No.7 | West Ham United | Kit Sponsors: Betway | Kit Sponsorship Deal: 10 million pounds (Image: Reuters)

No.6 | Tottenham Hotspurs |
6/11

No.6 | Tottenham Hotspurs |Kit Sponsors: AIA | Kit Sponsorship Deal: 35 million pounds (Image: Reuters)

No.5 | Arsenal FC |Kit Sponsors: Fly Emirates|Kit Sponsorship Deal: 40 billion pounds (Image: Reuters)
7/11

No.5 | Arsenal FC |Kit Sponsors: Fly Emirates| Kit Sponsorship Deal: 40 million pounds (Image: Reuters)

No.4| Liverpool FC |Kit Sponsors: Standard Chartered|Kit Sponsorship Deal: 40 billion pounds (Image: Reuters)
8/11

No.4| Liverpool FC | Kit Sponsors: Standard Chartered| Kit Sponsorship Deal: 40 million pounds (Image: Reuters)

No.3| Chelsea FC |Kit Sponsors: Yokohama Tyers |Kit Sponsorship Deal: 40 billion pounds (Image: Reuters)
9/11

No.3| Chelsea FC |Kit Sponsors: Yokohama Tyers |Kit Sponsorship Deal: 40 million pounds (Image: Reuters)

No.2 | Manchester City | Kit Sponsors: Etihad | Kit Sponsorship Deal: 45
10/11

No.2 | Manchester City | Kit Sponsors: Etihad | Kit Sponsorship Deal: 45 million pounds (Image: Reuters)

No.1 | Manchester United | Kit Sponsors: Chevrolet | Kit Sponsorship Deal: 64 billion pounds (Image: Reuters)
11/11

No.1 | Manchester United | Kit Sponsors: Chevrolet | Kit Sponsorship Deal: 64 million pounds (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Sep 13, 2019 07:38 am

tags #English Premier League #EPL #Football #Premier League #Slideshow #Sports

