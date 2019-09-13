Top 10 kit sponsorship deals of 2019/20 Premier League

As one of the most popular leagues in the world, it is unsurprising that brands are ready to shell out top dollar to feature on the jerseys of English Premier League teams. In the 2018/19 season, the value of the kit sponsorship of all Premier League clubs amounted to 349.1 million pounds. The figures have swelled up significantly for the 2019-20 season of the Premier League. Here are the top-10 clubs along with their kit sponsors and value of the kit sponsorship deal. (Image: Reuters)