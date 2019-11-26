App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2019 07:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MC Special Podcast | A 20% fall from current highs possible for Nifty, cautions expert

We are cautioning our clients that there could be a possibility of Nifty50 slipping towards 11,500-10,000 which translates into a fall of 8-17% from record highs.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand

The S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50 hit a fresh record high on 26 November, but taking a contra view Sushil Kedia who is the founder of Kedianomics in a special podcast with Moneycontrol cautioned investors that the index could well head towards 10,000 before resuming the rally on the upside.

“The new highs are not always a point to celebrate and markets are acting wise without that sense of jubilation. We are cautioning our clients that there could be a possibility of Nifty50 slipping towards 11,500-10,000 which translates into a fall of 8-17% from record highs in the next 12 months,” he said.

Close

Kedia emphasized that the small & midcap indices which are down by about 20 percent from their respective highs could still go down by another 30 percent, but the headline index may not go down below by more than 20 percent.

Sushil Kedia
Sushil Kedia
Founder|KEDIANOMICS

Tune in to the podcast for more.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 26, 2019 05:31 pm

tags #KEDIANOMICS #Market Cues #Market Edge #MARKET OUTLOOK #Market Podcast #MC special podcast #Podcast #Sushil Kedia

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.