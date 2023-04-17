English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 25th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

    Apple India biz grows, steep fall in Infosys shares, WPI inflation declines, and more | MC Selects: Your on-the-go daily news wrap

    In this episode of 'MC Selects: Your on-the-go daily news wrap', we talk about Apple Inc.’s sales in India hitting a new high of almost $6 billion in the year through March, factors driving Asia's outperformance and healthy growth metrics in India according to Morgan Stanley, steep fall in Infosys shares, Wholesale inflation for March declining to a 29-month low of 1.34 percent, and more. Moneycontrol presents a specially-curated podcast to track the day's biggest stories. Don't miss MC Selects on Moneycontrol for your daily dose of business news and top headlines, weekdays at 5 pm.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 17, 2023 / 05:04 PM IST

    MC Selects Podcast

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #MC Selects Podcast #Moneycontrol Newswrap #Moneycontrol Selects #Podcast
    first published: Apr 17, 2023 05:04 pm