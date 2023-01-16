English
    Market Minutes | What to expect this week?

    In this edition of Market Minutes, N Mahalakshmi talks about what to expect in the week ahead, with as earnings seasons gathers pace and budget gets nearer. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that tracks the risk-reward in stock markets by putting the spotlight on keys data points and developing trends

    January 16, 2023 / 08:22 AM IST
