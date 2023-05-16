English
    US debt ceiling crisis, NSE Q4 results, PVR-Inox's loss & more | Market Minutes

    In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about US debt ceiling crisis, National Stock Exchange's Q4 numbers, why PVR-INOX reported a loss and Astral Ltd's March quarter performance. (With inputs from Sucheta Anchaliya) Also, catch Ajay Garg of Equirus Capital in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends.

    May 16, 2023 / 08:21 AM IST

    first published: May 16, 2023 08:21 am