US debt ceiling crisis, NSE Q4 results, PVR-Inox's loss & more | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about US debt ceiling crisis, National Stock Exchange's Q4 numbers, why PVR-INOX reported a loss and Astral Ltd's March quarter performance. (With inputs from Sucheta Anchaliya) Also, catch Ajay Garg of Equirus Capital in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends.
May 16, 2023 / 08:21 AM IST