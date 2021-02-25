Macro Minutes podcast | Will mega-investment plans drive Indian Railways to a bright future?

With the Indian Railways set to see massive investment plans under the national infrastructure pipeline (NIP), the entire experience of passengers may see rapid changes in the coming years. Several key projects like dedicated freight corridors, electrification, doubling and tripling of lines and even the high-speed rail corridors are set to revolutionise the sector.

R Sivadasan, former financial commissioner of the Railway Board and a veteran in the sector talks to Moneycontrol's Shine Jacob about the various aspects of the infrastructure development in the Indian Railways.