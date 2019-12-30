In The News | Ajit Pawar returns as Maha Dy CM; Indian Navy bans smartphones on ships; SBI revises home loans and more

In the December 30 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal talks to Atharva Pandit, Shraddha Sharma and Ruchira Kondepudi to find out the top news of the day.

Pandit gives updates on the Maharashtra Cabinet expansion, where Ajit Pawar has returned as the deputy chief minister. He also talks about PM Narendra Modi’s social media campaign supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Sharma talks about why the Indian Navy has banned the use of smartphones and social media when the navy personnel are onboard ships and bases.

Finally, Kondepudi talks about SBI’s revised home loans that will be applicable from January 1, 2020.