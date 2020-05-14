Hello, this is... podcast | Sandip Patel on COVID-19 impact on IT/ITeS

As the Covid-19 outbreak disrupts businesses across the world, emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and cloud computing are helping companies stay productive as well as resilient through the storm. In his first electronic media interview since taking charge of IBM India's business in January 2020, Sandip Patel, MD, IBM India/South Asia speaks to Network18's Mridu Bhandari about the role of technology in the war against Covid-19, the impact this pandemic will have on jobs in the IT sector and the pillars on which our 'new normal' will rest in this exclusive Podcast.

