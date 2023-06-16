Getting India Smart & Connected | Unusual Suspects

unusual suspects

Global manufacturing, over the last two-and-a-half decades had gravitated towards China over the last two-and-a-half decades, turning it into the world’s factory. From sophisticated inventions such as iPhones to the quintessential safety pins; from everyday garments to active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), assembly lines in China were shipping out products to the rest of the world in trillions, both by value and volume. That dependency seems to be changing.

Global brands are also beginning to make in India an essential component of their China plus plans. Apple CEO Tim Cook, who recently visited India, has described it as an "incredibly exciting market" and a "major focus" for the company.