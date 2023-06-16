English
    Getting India Smart & Connected | Unusual Suspects

    In this episode, Nikhil Rajpal - CEO of Hero Electronix - a company that has forayed and is carving out a space for itself in the smart devices category through Qubo - dives deep into various aspects of India’s potential to emerge as a global manufacturing destination. Tune in for more!

    June 16, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST

    Global manufacturing, over the last two-and-a-half decades had gravitated towards China over the last two-and-a-half decades, turning it into the world’s factory. From sophisticated inventions such as iPhones to the quintessential safety pins; from everyday garments to active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), assembly lines in China were shipping out products to the rest of the world in trillions, both by value and volume. That dependency seems to be changing.

    Global brands are also beginning to make in India an essential component of their China plus plans. Apple CEO Tim Cook, who recently visited India, has described it as an "incredibly exciting market" and a "major focus" for the company.

