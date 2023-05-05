Gamifying Pedagogy | Unusual Suspects

unusual suspects

India’s primary education challenge is simple, yet daunting. How does one ensure that schooling results in learning? At 97 per cent, India’s enrollment rate in primary education (Grades 1-5) is comparable to that of developed countries. While this is a commendable achievement in itself, available data on basic skill levels show some worrying trends.

An estimated number of five crore students have not attained foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN), the ability to read and comprehend basic text and the ability to carry out basic addition and subtraction. How do you make sure that children acquire these skills by spending time in schools? Having broadly achieved the goal of universal enrollment at the primary level, focus now needs to decisively shift towards turning schooling into an outcome-based learning process, rather than a purely attendance-driven activity.