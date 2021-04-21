MARKET NEWS

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Adarsh Khandelwal, founder of study-abroad consulting firm Collegify, to find out if board exam delays will impact study abroad plans. Listen in for more.​

Moneycontrol News
April 21, 2021 / 05:19 PM IST

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, the board examinations for Class XII have been postponed across educational boards in India. For study-abroad aspirants, this could lead to a delay in getting their final marksheets in time for applying for foreign institutes. So how will their plans be affected? In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Adarsh Khandelwal, founder of study-abroad consulting firm Collegify to find out more. Listen in for more.​
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Board Exams 2021 #coronavirus #education #Future Wise #lockdown #Podcast #Study Abroad
first published: Apr 21, 2021 05:19 pm

