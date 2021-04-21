Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, the board examinations for Class XII have been postponed across educational boards in India. For study-abroad aspirants, this could lead to a delay in getting their final marksheets in time for applying for foreign institutes. So how will their plans be affected? In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Adarsh Khandelwal, founder of study-abroad consulting firm Collegify to find out more. Listen in for more.​