Future Wise | Unlock India: Back to office soon?

In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Aditya Narayan Mishra, CEO, CIEL HR Services to find out details. Listen in for more.

Moneycontrol News
June 23, 2021 / 05:00 PM IST

While the COVID-19 cases across India are slowly decreasing and the vaccination pace is going up, corporates have begun firming up plans to begin physical offices. Employees are being encouraged to take their vaccination shots on one hand while hybrid work model is also being studied. But what are the practices to keep in mind in this 'back-to-office' phase?

In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Aditya Narayan Mishra, CEO, CIEL HR Services to find out details. Listen in for more.
first published: Jun 23, 2021 05:00 pm

