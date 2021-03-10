Future Wise podcast | Will your salary decrease after labour codes are implemented?

Amidst the new labour laws being brought into force from the next financial year, there are concerns about how this move will lead to the take-home salary coming down for workers even as costs will go up for your employers. This is because the PF outgo is likely to rise across companies.

In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to RP Yadav, CMD, Genius Consultants ​to find out the exact impact of the labour law tweaks.