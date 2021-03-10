English
Future Wise podcast | Will your salary decrease after labour codes are implemented?

M Saraswathy talks to RP Yadav, CMD, Genius Consultants ​to find out the exact impact of the labour law tweaks.

Moneycontrol News
March 10, 2021 / 04:45 PM IST

Amidst the new labour laws being brought into force from the next financial year, there are concerns about how this move will lead to the take-home salary coming down for workers even as costs will go up for your employers. This is because the PF outgo is likely to rise across companies.

In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to  RP Yadav, CMD, Genius Consultants ​to find out the exact impact of the labour law tweaks.

Listen in for more.

TAGS: #Future Wise #Future Wise podcast #Podcast
first published: Mar 10, 2021 04:45 pm

