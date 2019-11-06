Future Wise podcast | Planning to switch careers? Listen to this first

There are many who realise they have entered the wrong profession after spending a few years in a particular job. So what do you do in such a situation? While some make peace with their predicament, many opt to switch careers. In case you are one of the many, then you need to tune in to this podcast.

Firstly, you need to understand that quitting a profession is not an easy task. You need to equip yourself with the relevant skills to take on a new role.

In this episode of the Future Wise podcast, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Robin Chhabra, founder and CEO of Dextrus, an architect-turned-entrepreneur, to find out how professionals can navigate this path and make a smooth transition and take over a new challenge.

