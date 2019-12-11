Future Wise podcast | Beware financial advisers! Reskill, or robots could take your job

Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to R Venkataraman, Managing Director, IIFL Securities to get an understanding of how to become a successful financial advisor.
There is a belief that if you have sound knowledge of the finance sector, it gets easy to land a job as a financial adviser. Many are of the view that once you make money for a few clients, it gets easier to build a successful career.
But, is it all about just selling a product? Not really, a financial adviser needs to ensure how she/he can build a good reputation with a client and how you can cross-sell products for their advantage.
In this episode of the Future Wise podcast, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Managing Director of IIFL Securities R Venkataraman to understand how one can become a successful financial adviser.
related news
-
Hot Stocks: Here’s why JB Chemicals & Eris Lifesciences could give over 12% returns in 3-4 weeks
-
Early on D-Street | Selling pressure could increase if Nifty fails to hold 11,844
-
In The News podcast | Massive protests against CAB; Yes Bank still discussing $1.2 bn bid; India vulnerable to climate change
Tune in to the Future Wise podcast for more.If you have any queries or suggestions please do write to us on mcpodcast@nw18.com.Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.