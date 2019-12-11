Future Wise podcast | Beware financial advisers! Reskill, or robots could take your job

There is a belief that if you have sound knowledge of the finance sector, it gets easy to land a job as a financial adviser. Many are of the view that once you make money for a few clients, it gets easier to build a successful career.

But, is it all about just selling a product? Not really, a financial adviser needs to ensure how she/he can build a good reputation with a client and how you can cross-sell products for their advantage.

In this episode of the Future Wise podcast, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Managing Director of IIFL Securities R Venkataraman to understand how one can become a successful financial adviser.

Tune in to the Future Wise podcast for more.