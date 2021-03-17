Future Wise | How does India's first fully online school work?

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak in the country, students have experienced studying from home and online schooling.

But what about a school that is fully online? India's first fully online school 21K School aims to be a differentiator in the market.

In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Santosh Kumar, Co-Founder & CEO, 21K School and Yeshwanth Raj Parasmal Co-founder & Principal Director 21K School to find out how this model works. Listen in for more.