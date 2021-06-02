Future Wise | Here's why a real estate MBA degree would come handy

The real estate sector is increasingly looking for niche professionals. Apart from the regular degree programmes, there are also specialised MBAs in real estate that are coming up. But what is the fuss all about and is an MBA in real estate really necessary?

In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, Provost HSNC University and a real estate sector veteran on the benefits of a specialised programme. Listen in for more.