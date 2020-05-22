Coronavirus Essential podcast | RBI's push to revive economy, does COVID-19 spread through corpses?

The Reserve Bank of India on May 22 announced a repo rate cut of 40 bps and an extension on the EMI moratorium in a bid to hand-hold industries and corporates roiled by the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdown.

While India’s coronavirus tally inches towards 120,000 mark, the Bombay HC stated that there is no evidence to show COVID-19 spreads through corpses. However, doctors from the AIIMS are contemplating autopsy to find more answers.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential with Shraddha Sharma for more.



