Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 07:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | With almost 10,000 cases per day, India sees third highest spike worldwide

Shraddha Sharma explains the gravity of India's coronavirus crisis

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has so far recorded over 2,86,000 cases, becoming the fifth most-affected country by the COVID-19 pandemic. The country also reports almost 10,000 new cases every day, making it the third worst-hit in terms of the daily number.

In this episode of Coronavirus Essential, Shraddha Sharma explains more such observations on the gravity of India's coronavirus crisis, and what's happening around the world due to the pandemic.

Tune in to the podcast for more.

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 07:54 pm

tags #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Coronavirus updates #Podcast

