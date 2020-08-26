172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|coronavirus-essential-podcast-will-neet-jee-get-postponed-australian-vaccine-found-effective-against-infection-says-report-5759981.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2020 07:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Will NEET, JEE get postponed?; Australian vaccine found effective against infection, says report

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential with Sakshi Batra for the top updates of the day.

Moneycontrol News

While the government and students prepare for the NEET 2020 that is scheduled to happen on September 13, opposition leaders including West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Congress chief Sonia Chief have opposed holding the exams during the pandemic. The leaders have decided to move the Supreme Court to postpone both NEET and JEE.

On the vaccine front, a report from the DailyMail said that a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed in Australia has shown promising results in the human clinical trials.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast for more.
First Published on Aug 26, 2020 07:28 pm

tags #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast

