Coronavirus Essential podcast | Vaccination will be voluntary, says Health Ministry; Moderna vaccine to get emergency use approval in US soon

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential for all the top news on the pandemic.

December 18, 2020 / 07:49 PM IST

On December 18, the Union Health Ministry said that getting vaccinated for COVID-19 will be voluntary, while underlining that the vaccine introduced in India will be as effective as any vaccine used by other countries.

Meanwhile, a panel of experts in the USFDA has recommended emergency use approval for the coronavirus vaccine developed by Moderna. If approved it would become the second vaccine that will be rolled out to the public in the US.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Shraddha Sharma for more.
