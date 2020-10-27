172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|coronavirus-essential-podcast-unlock-5-0-guidelines-extended-until-november-30-anti-lockdown-protests-flare-in-italy-6025041.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 07:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Unlock 5.0 guidelines extended until November 30; Anti-lockdown protests flare in Italy

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for all the latest updates on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News

On October 27, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced the extension of the unlock guidelines issued on September 30 to November 30, 2020.

Meanwhile, hundreds of protesters gathered in Italian cities to protest against the latest pandemic restrictions that have shut cinemas, gyms and other leisure venues.

Close
Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for all the latest updates on the pandemic.
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 07:34 pm

tags #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.