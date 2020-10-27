Coronavirus Essential podcast | Unlock 5.0 guidelines extended until November 30; Anti-lockdown protests flare in Italy

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for all the latest updates on the pandemic.
On October 27, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced the extension of the unlock guidelines issued on September 30 to November 30, 2020.
Meanwhile, hundreds of protesters gathered in Italian cities to protest against the latest pandemic restrictions that have shut cinemas, gyms and other leisure venues.
