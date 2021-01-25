MARKET NEWS

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Tata may team up with CSIR for Moderna vaccine launch; Could a smell test screen people for COVID-19?

Tune in to this podcast for all the top news on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
January 25, 2021 / 08:15 PM IST

According to news reports, Tata Groups healthcare venture has begun partnership discussions with Moderna Inc for the COVID-19 vaccine launch. Tata has said that it plans to conduct clinical trials in collaboration with India's Council of Scientific and Industrial Research.

Can the loss of smell be used as a parameter to test for coronavirus? A group of researchers from the University of Colorado are trying to find out.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast for more.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast
first published: Jan 25, 2021 08:15 pm

