Coronavirus Essential podcast | Serum Institute to submit final Covishield trial data in 10 days; a new COVID-19 variant found in England

Serum Institute of India may submit its final clinical trial data on AstraZeneca's Covishield by the end of December. If the data is found satisfactory, the government may approve the vaccine by the first week of January.

In the south of England, scientists have identified a "new variant" of the virus that may explain the faster spread of the infection. UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that there was no evidence to suggest that it is more dangerous than the existing virus strain.