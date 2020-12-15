MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' at 11:30 AM on Dec 23, 2020 - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Serum Institute to submit final Covishield trial data in 10 days; a new COVID-19 variant found in England

Tune in for all the top updates on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
December 15, 2020 / 07:12 PM IST

Serum Institute of India may submit its final clinical trial data on AstraZeneca's Covishield by the end of December. If the data is found satisfactory, the government may approve the vaccine by the first week of January.

In the south of England, scientists have identified a "new variant" of the virus that may explain the faster spread of the infection. UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that there was no evidence to suggest that it is more dangerous than the existing virus strain.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential with Sakshi Batra for more.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast
first published: Dec 15, 2020 07:12 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.