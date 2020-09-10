172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|coronavirus-essential-podcast-serum-institute-pauses-oxford-vaccine-trials-dont-take-coronavirus-lightly-cautions-pm-modi-5823461.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2020 07:27 PM IST

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Serum Institute pauses Oxford vaccine trials; Don't take coronavirus lightly, cautions PM Modi

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential podcast for all the latest updates on the ongoing pandemic.

Moneycontrol News

Serum Institute of India said that it has paused the trials of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford. The DCGI had issued a showcause notice to Serum Institute on September 9 for not informing it about the halt of the trials in other countries.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 10 urged people not to take coronavirus lightly and follow the rule of wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing till scientists develop a vaccine.

First Published on Sep 10, 2020 07:27 pm

tags #coronavirus #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast

