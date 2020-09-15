172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|coronavirus-essential-podcast-scientists-discover-antibody-that-neutralises-covid-19-bill-gates-counts-on-indias-cooperation-for-vaccine-manufacturing-5844311.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 15, 2020 07:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Scientists discover antibody that neutralises COVID-19; Bill Gates counts on India's cooperation for vaccine manufacturing

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential for all the news on COVID-19.

Moneycontrol News

Researchers from the University of British Columbia in Canada have isolated Ab8, a small antibody molecule that specifically neutralises the coronavirus. The molecule may be used in therapy and protection, the scientists confirmed.

Meanwhile, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said that he is counting on India's cooperation for manufacturing vaccines for the COVID-19. This is not the first time that Gates has praised India's capacity to produce vaccines.

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential with Sakshi Batra for more.
First Published on Sep 15, 2020 07:30 pm

