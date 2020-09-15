Coronavirus Essential podcast | Scientists discover antibody that neutralises COVID-19; Bill Gates counts on India's cooperation for vaccine manufacturing

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential for all the news on COVID-19.
Researchers from the University of British Columbia in Canada have isolated Ab8, a small antibody molecule that specifically neutralises the coronavirus. The molecule may be used in therapy and protection, the scientists confirmed.
Meanwhile, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said that he is counting on India's cooperation for manufacturing vaccines for the COVID-19. This is not the first time that Gates has praised India's capacity to produce vaccines.
First Published on Sep 15, 2020 07:30 pm