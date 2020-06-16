Coronavirus Essential podcast | PM Modi talks post-June 30 plans; Kanpur bans pani puri; Is Beijing seeing a second wave?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with some of the chief ministers on Tuesday, amid the India-China standoff in Ladakh, to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the country. Modi said that economic activities in some areas have started showing green shoots since Unlock 1.0, showing that things are improving.

While food outlets and sweet shops have opened doors across the country after the easing of the COVID-19 lockdown, there is bad news for pani puri lovers in Kanpur. The district administration has imposed a ban on pani puri carts in the city as social distancing norms were not being followed.

On the global front, China is experiencing a second wave of infection scare as the country reported 67 new infections including 42 in Beijing. The country began coronavirus tests for 90,000 people and locked down several residential areas in the capital.