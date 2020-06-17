App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 07:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | PM Modi meets CMs of worst-impacted states; 2000 deaths in a single day and how dexamethasone can help

Shraddha Sharma gives COVID-19 related updates from India and around the world

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

On Wednesday, PM Narendra Modi interacted with the chief ministers of the worst-impacted states, discussing the Unlock 1.0 and the situation after that. He also took the opportunity to pay tribute to the army personnel who were killed in the India-China clash.

India registered the highest-ever spike of 2,003 COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the country's death toll to 11,903. The single-day count is almost five times the number reported on Tuesday.

Close

On the global front, research from the University of Oxford has shown that the steroidal drug dexamethasone has proven to improve survival from coronavirus. WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan welcomed the result of the trials conducted on the drug, also warning that the drug is to be used only on severely affected patients.

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential podcast with Shraddha Sharma for more.

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 07:20 pm

tags #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Covid-19 #Podcast

