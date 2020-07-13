Coronavirus Essential podcast | India cases fast approaching 9 lakh; Cipla steps up to meet Remdesivir demand

India has so far recorded 8,78,254 coronavirus cases, which include 23,174 deaths. The recovery rate is rising and now stands at 63 percent.

While Remdesivir has been showing promise in curing COVID-19, Cipla has stepped up production and distribution of the drug in the country. The pharma company has also launched a 24x7 helpline and email channel to ensure maximum access of the drug to patients.