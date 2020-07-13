App
Podcast
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2020 07:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India cases fast approaching 9 lakh; Cipla steps up to meet Remdesivir demand

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential podcast for the top news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has so far recorded 8,78,254 coronavirus cases, which include 23,174 deaths. The recovery rate is rising and now stands at 63 percent.

While Remdesivir has been showing promise in curing COVID-19, Cipla has stepped up production and distribution of the drug in the country. The pharma company has also launched a 24x7 helpline and email channel to ensure maximum access of the drug to patients.

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential podcast for the top news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
First Published on Jul 13, 2020 07:15 pm

#Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast

