Watch sustainability champions reveal key solutions, innovations accelerating India's SDGs at 'The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021'-Haryana Roundtable on March 5 at 12pm
Coronavirus Essential podcast | Covaxin phase 3 trials efficacy at 81%, says Bharat Biotech; France looking to secure the Indian vaccine

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast for all the latest updates on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
March 03, 2021 / 06:47 PM IST

On March 3, Bharat Biotech said that its Covaxin vaccine was 81 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 after a third round of clinicals trials.

Meanwhile, France could become the second country after Brazil to purchase doses of Covaxin as the country grapples with a daunting vaccination challenge and rising number of infections.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Shraddha Sharma for more.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast
first published: Mar 3, 2021 06:47 pm

