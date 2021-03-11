English
Coronavirus Essential podcast | CM Uddhav Thackeray to announce Maharashtra lockdown decision in a few days; one year since WHO declared the pandemic

Tune in to this podcast for all the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
March 11, 2021 / 06:47 PM IST

Right after a week-long complete lockdown will be imposed in Maharashtra's Nagpur, CM Uddhav Thackeray has said that decision to impose lockdown in some other areas of the state will be taken in 2-3 days, according to news reports.

Meanwhile, it has been one year since the World Health Organization officially declared Covid-19 a pandemic. Since then, there have been over 116 million cases and 2.5 million deaths across nearly 200 countries.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Shraddha Sharma for more.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Mar 11, 2021 06:47 pm

