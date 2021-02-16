Coronavirus Essential podcast | Another lockdown in Mumbai likely if people continue to flout rules, says Mayor; South Africa asks Serum Institute to take back 1 million vaccines

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Mayor Kishori Pednekar said on February 16 that lockdown may be reimposed in the city if people continue to flout basic COVID-19 rules.

Meanwhile, South Africa has asked the Serum Institute of India to take back the one million COVID-19 vaccine doses the company had sent in early February, according to reports. This news comes a week after the country said it will put on hold use of AstraZeneca's shot in its vaccination program.