172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|coronavirus-essential-podcast-all-you-need-to-know-about-unlock-5-0-5-lakh-sharks-may-die-due-to-covid-19-vaccines-5912491.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2020 07:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | All you need to know about Unlock 5.0; 5 lakh sharks may die due to COVID-19 vaccines

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential podcast for all the news on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News

On September 30, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced the Unlock 5.0 guidelines, further relaxing curbs on activities outside of containment zones. The guidelines are based on feedback from the States and Union Territories.

Shark conservationists from the US have claimed that about five sharks could be killed for their natural oil, which is used in the production of COVID-19 vaccines.

Close
Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for more.
First Published on Oct 1, 2020 07:31 pm

tags #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.