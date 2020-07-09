App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2020 07:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | 800 fliers infected since flights resumed in May; are virus-tracing apps really working?

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential with Sakshi Batra to find out the top updates on the ongoing pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

About 800 fliers have tested positive for coronavirus since domestic flights resumed on May 25, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation. A total of 2.7 million people have flown since the flights restarted. This means the infection rate is still very low at just 0.03 percent.

A report by The New York Times has pointed out security issues in virus-tracing apps used by governments around the world. Even though these apps help in identifying positive cases, digital rights groups claim the apps are just a show of action taken against the virus.

Close
Tune in to Coronavirus Essential with Sakshi Batra to find out the top updates on the ongoing pandemic.
First Published on Jul 9, 2020 07:04 pm

tags #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.