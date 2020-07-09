Coronavirus Essential podcast | 800 fliers infected since flights resumed in May; are virus-tracing apps really working?

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential with Sakshi Batra to find out the top updates on the ongoing pandemic.
About 800 fliers have tested positive for coronavirus since domestic flights resumed on May 25, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation. A total of 2.7 million people have flown since the flights restarted. This means the infection rate is still very low at just 0.03 percent.
A report by The New York Times has pointed out security issues in virus-tracing apps used by governments around the world. Even though these apps help in identifying positive cases, digital rights groups claim the apps are just a show of action taken against the virus.