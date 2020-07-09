Coronavirus Essential podcast | 800 fliers infected since flights resumed in May; are virus-tracing apps really working?

About 800 fliers have tested positive for coronavirus since domestic flights resumed on May 25, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation. A total of 2.7 million people have flown since the flights restarted. This means the infection rate is still very low at just 0.03 percent.

A report by The New York Times has pointed out security issues in virus-tracing apps used by governments around the world. Even though these apps help in identifying positive cases, digital rights groups claim the apps are just a show of action taken against the virus.