Podcast

Coronavirus Essential podcast | 50 lakh Indians have been vaccinated so far; Pfizer withdraws emergency use application in India

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast for all the top updates on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
February 05, 2021 / 07:40 PM IST

On February 5, the Union Health Ministry said that nearly 50 lakh beneficiaries have been inoculated under the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination exercise.

Meanwhile, Pfizer Inc has withdrawn their application for emergency-use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in India according to a Reuters report.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential with Anvita Bansal for more.

