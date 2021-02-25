English
Coronavirus Essential podcast | 229 school hostel students test positive in Maharashtra; Pfizer-BioNTech shot could help end pandemic, says study

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast for all the top news on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
February 25, 2021 / 07:31 PM IST

A total of 229 students of a public school hostel in Maharashtra's Washim district have tested coronavirus positive, an official said on February 25. Four school staffers have also tested positive, the official said, adding the area has been declared a containment zone.

Meanwhile, the first big real-world study of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to be independently reviewed shows the shot is highly effective at preventing COVID-19, in a potentially landmark moment for countries desperate to end lockdowns and reopen economies.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast for more.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast
first published: Feb 25, 2021 07:31 pm

