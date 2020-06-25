App
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 07:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential | Delhi cases surpass Mumbai; WHO warns of oxygen equipment shortage

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

On June 25, coronavirus cases in Delhi have reached 70,390. Delhi now has more cases than Mumbai, making it the most affected city in India.

The Delhi government has revised their COVID-19 response plan which includes completing house-to-house screening, CCTV or drone monitoring to prohibit movement and so on.

As global hospitals are treating the virus, the World Health Organization has warned a shortage of oxygen concentrators. The health agency has planned to send this equipment to almost 120 countries to meet the demand.

To find out more such details on the pandemic, tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 25, 2020 07:21 pm

tags #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast

