Coronavirus Essential | Delhi cases surpass Mumbai; WHO warns of oxygen equipment shortage

On June 25, coronavirus cases in Delhi have reached 70,390. Delhi now has more cases than Mumbai, making it the most affected city in India.

The Delhi government has revised their COVID-19 response plan which includes completing house-to-house screening, CCTV or drone monitoring to prohibit movement and so on.

As global hospitals are treating the virus, the World Health Organization has warned a shortage of oxygen concentrators. The health agency has planned to send this equipment to almost 120 countries to meet the demand.