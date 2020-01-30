Budget 2020 podcast | ‘Govt in tight spot, may not increase tax slabs on Feb 1’

In this special podcast ahead of Budget 2020, Sakshi Batra talks to Preeti Khurana, Chief Editor at Cleartax, to find out all about the expectations in the tax front.
There are high expectations that the government would give some respite to taxpayers in Budget 2020 given that it cut corporate tax rates in late 2019. If the taxable income slab is raised it would increase the disposable income of consumers and enhance household savings.
But Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman may not be able to do so as tax collections have failed to meet the target set by the government. Given the scenario, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Preeti Khurana, Chief Editor at Cleartax to find out all about the expectations of the masses on the tax front.Tune in to this special podcast on expectations of taxpayers for more.