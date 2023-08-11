English
    Art & Science of calculating risk | Unusual Suspects

    Customer needs and preferences are rapidly evolving towards the digital medium and expectations of the highest service quality standards. This brings a need for actuaries to play a larger role in product innovation in the insurance sector to provide optimal solutions with minimal risk. In this episode, Bhavna Verma - Appointed Actuary at IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company - shares her insights on this and much more. Listen in.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 11, 2023 / 12:08 PM IST

    India’s young demographics is a well-documented global story. That said, India is also inching towards the higher “dependency ratio” of the ageing curve, the demographic problem of an increasingly larger share of retired people is not just a statistical phenomenon.

    It is a real issue that may call for attention in several matters, including a comprehensive pension penetration and coverage. How can we push for early and quicker adoption of pension products? What role is artificial intelligence and big data analytics playing in the insurance sector?

    How is the role of an actuary evolving? Can we see actuaries working outside their traditional sectors? Financial empowerment can bring lasting change in the lives of people, especially the most vulnerable, their families and communities. Financial literacy needs more than lip service. How do you see this problem getting solved? The insurance industry is now in its 20s. It has matured enough. Yet, some fundamental concerns such as low cost penetration, cost management and distributor efficiency remain to be fully addressed. How can we sort this? Tune in to find out.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 12:08 pm

