Why is Good Friday called ‘Good’ though Jesus Christ was crucified on this day?

Good Friday, one of the most major religious days, is observed by Christians across the world. The Friday before Easter is the Christian holy day commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus. This year the Holy Friday is observed on April 15. (Image: Reuters)

It is a day of sorrow, penance and fasting for followers of Jesus Christ. Members of many Christian denominations, including the Catholic, Eastern Orthodox, Lutheran, Anglican, Methodist, Oriental Orthodox, United Protestant and some Reformed traditions, observe Good Friday with fasting and church services. (Image: AP)

According to the New Testament, Good Friday is the day when Jesus was crucified by the Romans. Jewish religious leaders had condemned Jesus of blasphemy for claiming to be the Son of God. Agitated by Jesus' acts, the Jews brought him to the Romans. Pontius Pilate, a Roman leader, sentenced Jesus to crucifixion. (Image: Reuters)

According to the Holy Bible, Jesus was beaten publicly and crowned with thorns and forced to carry a heavy wooden cross through the streets amid a jeering crowd. Finally, he was nailed to the cross by his wrists and feet, and left to die. (Image: AP)

With the death of Jesus, Christians have proclaimed the cross and resurrection of Jesus to be the decisive turning point for all creation. (Image: Reuters)

Good Friday is a day of mourning for Christians. It is believed that Jesus suffered and died for the sins of humans, therefore, Christians fast and ask for forgiveness for their sins. The day is followed by Easter Sunday when Jesus was raised from the dead, heralding his victory over sin. (Image: AP)