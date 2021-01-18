US capitals see few protesters after bracing for violence

MARKET NEWS

Law enforcement officers far outnumbered protesters at state capitol grounds, a few Trump supporters who believe the president's false claim that he won the 2020 election turned out for what authorities feared could be violent demonstrations.

January 18, 2021 / 02:02 PM IST
A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump protests against the election of President-elect Joe Biden, outside the Ohio State Capitol in Columbus, U.S. January 17. (Image: Reuters)
An armed group, who identify as "Liberty Boys" and the anti-government group "Boogaloo Bois" protest outside the Oregon State Capitol, as they advocate for less government control, in Salem, Oregon, U.S., January 17. (Image: Reuters)
Bob Campbell holds a sign condemning US Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R-CO) as he demonstrates against U.S. President Donald Trump days ahead of President-elect Joe Biden inauguration, outside the Colorado State Capitol in Denver, Colorado, U.S. January 17. (Image: Reuters)
National Guard members stand guard outside the U.S. Capitol ahead of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Washington, U.S., January 17. (Image: Reuters)
The access to the Georgia State Capitol is blocked with trucks in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. on January 17. (Image: Reuters)
National Guard and Georgia State troopers stand guard outside the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. January 17. (Image: Reuters)
A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump places signs in protest against the election of President-elect Joe Biden, in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S. January 17. (Image: Reuters)
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump protest against the election of President-elect Joe Biden, outside the Minnesota State Capitol in Saint Paul, Minnesota, U.S. January 17. (Image: Reuters)
A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump stands in front of the Pennsylvania State Capitol guarded by Pennsylvania State Capitol Police, as he protests against the election of President-elect Joe Biden, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. on January 17. (Image: Reuters)
A woman who disagrees with election results holds a sign as she protests against the election of President-elect Joe Biden, outside the Colorado State Capitol in Denver, Colorado, U.S. January 17. (Image: Reuters)
Members of the Boogaloo Bois protest against the election of President-elect Joe Biden, outside the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, U.S. January 17. (Image: Reuters)
Members of the State police arrive at the Michigan state Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, U.S. on January 17. (Image: Reuters)
A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump arrives by bus ahead of a protest against the election of President-elect Joe Biden, in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S. January 17. (Image: Reuters)
