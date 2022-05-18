English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

    Ukraine troops begin to surrender in Mariupol

    Ukraine's military said it aimed to evacuate its remaining soldiers from their last stronghold in Mariupol, as fighters that have held out for 82 days began to surrender, heralding the end of Europe's bloodiest battle in decades.

    Reuters
    May 18, 2022 / 12:52 PM IST
    A bus carrying wounded service members of Ukrainian forces from the besieged Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol drives under escort of the pro-Russian military in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict upon arrival in Novoazovsk, Ukraine May 16. (Image: Reuters)
    A bus carrying wounded service members of Ukrainian forces from the besieged Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol drives under escort of the pro-Russian military in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict upon arrival in Novoazovsk, Ukraine May 16. (Image: Reuters)
    A wounded service member of Ukrainian forces from the besieged Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol is transported on a stretcher out of a bus, which arrived under escort of the pro-Russian military in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Novoazovsk, Ukraine May 16. (Image: Reuters)
    A wounded service member of Ukrainian forces from the besieged Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol is transported on a stretcher out of a bus, which arrived under escort of the pro-Russian military in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Novoazovsk, Ukraine May 16. (Image: Reuters)
    A bus carrying service members of Ukrainian forces from the besieged Azovstal steel mill drives away under escort of the pro-Russian military in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Mariupol, Ukraine May 16. (Image: Reuters)
    A bus carrying service members of Ukrainian forces from the besieged Azovstal steel mill drives away under escort of the pro-Russian military in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Mariupol, Ukraine May 16. (Image: Reuters)
    Service members of pro-Russian troops wait before the expected evacuation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the besieged Azovstal steel mill in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Mariupol, Ukraine May 16. (Image: Reuters)
    Service members of pro-Russian troops wait before the expected evacuation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the besieged Azovstal steel mill in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Mariupol, Ukraine May 16. (Image: Reuters)
    A Russian service member waits atop an armoured vehicle before the expected evacuation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the besieged Azovstal steel mill in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Mariupol, Ukraine May 16. (Image: Reuters)
    A Russian service member waits atop an armoured vehicle before the expected evacuation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the besieged Azovstal steel mill in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Mariupol, Ukraine May 16. (Image: Reuters)
    A view shows a bus carrying service members of Ukrainian forces from the besieged Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol, which arrived under escort of the pro-Russian military in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Novoazovsk, Ukraine May 16. (Image: Reuters)
    A view shows a bus carrying service members of Ukrainian forces from the besieged Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol, which arrived under escort of the pro-Russian military in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Novoazovsk, Ukraine May 16. (Image: Reuters)
    Service members of pro-Russian troops stand guard on a road before the expected evacuation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the besieged Azovstal steel mill in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Mariupol, Ukraine May 16. (Image: Reuters)
    Service members of pro-Russian troops stand guard on a road before the expected evacuation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the besieged Azovstal steel mill in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Mariupol, Ukraine May 16. (Image: Reuters)
    A bus carrying service members of Ukrainian forces from the besieged Azovstal steel mill drives away under escort of the pro-Russian military in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Mariupol, Ukraine May 16. (Image: Reuters)
    A bus carrying service members of Ukrainian forces from the besieged Azovstal steel mill drives away under escort of the pro-Russian military in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Mariupol, Ukraine May 16. (Image: Reuters)
    Reuters
    Tags: #Mariupol #Russia #Russia Ukraine Conflict #Russia Ukraine crisis #Slideshow #Ukraine #Ukraine soldiers
    first published: May 18, 2022 12:52 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.