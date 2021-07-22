MARKET NEWS

Tokyo Olympics | Ancient Olympics vs the first Modern Games: How Games evolved

The first modern Olympic Games took place in its ancient birthplace of Athens. The Games attracted athletes from 14 nations, with the largest delegations coming from Greece, Germany, France and Great Britain.

Moneycontrol News
July 22, 2021 / 02:03 PM IST
Legend has it that Olympic Games were instituted by Heracles at Olympia, Peloponnese. Games were held every four years in Olympia. In the years in between, athletic events were held in other Greek cities. (Image: News18 Creative)
Sporting events of antiquity. (Image: News18 Creative)
In Hoplite Race game, a foot race in which athletes ran two lengths (-400m) of the stadium clad in armour like helmet, shield, leg guards. (Image: News18 Creative)
In Chariot Racing, the chariots were modified war chariots. The prize went to the horse-owner, not the charioteer. (Image: News18 Creative)
The Games went on for centuries, increasing in prestige, with greater comforts for spectators and more event specialization of the athletes. Emperor Theodosios, however, decreed all cult practices, including the Games, be stopped. The final Olympics were held in 393 CE after a run of 293 Olympics for over a millennium. (Image: News18 Creative)
The first modern Olympic Games took place in its ancient birthplace of Athens. The Games attracted athletes from 14 nations, with the largest delegations coming from Greece, Germany, France and Great Britain. (Image: News18 Creative)
The Athens 1896 Olympics were important. The first modern Games set the stage for many firsts – some still relevant today. (Image: News18 Creative)
Medals were awarded at the closing ceremony, and not immediately after respective events. Athletes sported formal attire at the ceremony. (Image: News18 Creative)
#Olympic Games #Olympic Games history #Tokyo Olympics #Tokyo Olympics 2020
first published: Jul 22, 2021 02:03 pm

