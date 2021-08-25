MARKET NEWS

The great British animal weigh-in

ZSL Whipsnade Zoo conducts the 2021 weigh-in and measurement of its animals in Dunstable, Britain.

Reuters
August 25, 2021 / 02:00 PM IST
A Panther Chameleon eats an insect at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo 2021 weigh-in and measurement, in Dunstable, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
Zoo keeper Jonathan Risbridgr encourages a Ring Tailed Lemur to stand on weighing scales at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo 2021 weigh-in and measurement, in Dunstable, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
Zoo keeper Liz Brown encourages a Scarlet Macaw to stand on weighing scales at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo 2021 weigh-in and measurement, in Dunstable, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
Zoo keeper encourages a Reindeer to stand on weighing scales at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo 2021 weigh-in and measurement, in Dunstable, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
Zoo keeper Thomas Maunders observes a Panther Chameleon at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo 2021 weigh-in and measurement, in Dunstable, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
Zoo keeper Thomas Maunders measures an Owl Caterpillar at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo 2021 weigh-in and measurement, in Dunstable, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
A zoo keeper encourages a Slender-tailed Meerkat to stand on weighing scales at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo 2021 weigh-in and measurement, in Dunstable, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
Zoo keeper Thomas Maunders measures a Postman Butterfly at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo 2021 weigh-in and measurement, in Dunstable, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
Tags: #animals #Slideshow #World News #ZSL Whipsnade Zoo 2021
first published: Aug 25, 2021 02:00 pm

