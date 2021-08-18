MARKET NEWS

Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis | A look at the world's biggest terrorist groups

Which are the world’s deadliest militant groups? Where do they operate? What are their preferred modes of attack? As the Taliban grabs headlines, here are answers to these questions and more.

Moneycontrol News
August 18, 2021 / 01:37 PM IST
Four groups were responsible for 55 percent of global terrorism deaths in 2019, the latest year for which such data is available. The Taliban has taken control of Afghanistan after twenty years. Even before this development the brutish Islamic militant group was the deadliest in the world. A look at militant groups that have caused most fatalities worldwide, their modus operandi, and more… (Image: News18 Creative)
According to World Terrorism Index 2020, these terrorist groups were responsible for the most deaths in 2019. (Image: News18 Creative)
People killed by the four deadliest terrorist groups – The Taliban, Boko Haram, ISIL, Al-Shabaab (2002-2019). (Image: News18 Creative)
With Taliban taking over Afghanistan, threat to civilians is believed to have increased manifolds. (Image: News18 Creative)
Armed assaults, hostage taking, highly lethal suicide bombings are the tactics favoured by Boko Haram. (Image: News18 Creative)
Global distribution of ISIL-related terrorism deaths (2013-2019). (Image: News18 Creative)
Tactics favoured by Al-Shabaab are bombings, armed assaults and assassinations. (Image: News18 Creative)
Tags: #Afghanistan #al-shabaab #Boko Haram #Slideshow #Taliban #Taliban in Afghanistan #Terrorism #terrorist groups #World News
first published: Aug 18, 2021 01:37 pm

