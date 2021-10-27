MARKET NEWS

'Squid Game' doll makes an appearance at Seoul park

An imitation of a giant doll featuring in South Korean survival drama 'Squid Game' was launched this week at a Seoul park, giving fans and curious onlookers a chance to experience a bit of what it feels like being on Netflix’s mega hit show.

October 27, 2021 / 04:26 PM IST
An imitation of a giant doll featuring in South Korean survival drama 'Squid Game' was launched this week at a Seoul park, giving fans and curious onlookers a chance to experience a bit of what it feels like being on Netflix’s mega hit show. (Image: Reuters)
Younghee, a four-metre-tall doll dressed in orange and yellow, was set up at the Seoul Olympic Park on October 25, Netflix’s representative told Reuters. (Image: Reuters)
Visitors to the park on October 26 played the Korean traditional game 'mugunghwa ggoti pieotseubnida’ to music, meaning mugunghwa (flower) has bloomed, equivalent to the 'Red Light, Green Light' game in the show. “I really wanted to know how it feels to be in the game. It's like we are on the game, hearing the music and seeing this doll,” Seoul resident from the Philippines, Sung Hye-jin, said, standing in front of the doll. (Image: Reuters)
From toddlers to adults to even dogs, some park visitors were seen wearing green tracksuits with number tag ‘456’, similar to the outfits of show's main character. "I really enjoyed the show, so came here wearing this costume for Halloween,” said South Korean resident Ko Dae-hwan, dressed in green. (Image: Reuters)
'Squid Game' has been watched by 142 million households since its September 17 debut, helping Netflix add 4.38 million new subscribers. (Image: Reuters)
The doll is planned to be displayed at the park until November 21, according to a park official. (Image: Reuters)
