Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 05:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Skyscraper Day 2020 | World's top 10 iconic high-rise buildings

World’s first skyscraper was completed in 1885 in Chicago. Let’s take a look at the world’s top 10 iconic skyscrapers

Skyscraper Day is celebrated on September 3 every year to acknowledge the architectural and engineering feats that make such tall buildings possible. High-rise buildings are called skyscrapers because their tops seem to scrape the sky. The world’s first skyscraper was completed in 1885 in Chicago. Let’s take a look at the world’s top 10 iconic skyscraper. (Image: News18)

1 | Burj Khalifa | Dubai, UAE | Height: 2,717 feet (Image: Reuters)

2 | Shanghai Tower | Shanghai, China | Height: 2,073 feet (Image: skyscrapercenter.com)

3 | Abraj Al-Bait Clock Tower | Mecca, Saudi Arabia | Height: 1,971 feet (Image: Reuters)

4 | Ping An Finance Centre | Shenzhen, China | Height: 1,965 feet (Image: Getty Images)

5 | Lotte World Tower | Seoul, South Korea | Height: 1,819 feet (Image: skyscrapercenter.com)

6 | One World Trade Centre | New York City, United States | Height: 1,776 feet (Image: Reuters)

7 | Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre | Guangzhou, China | Height: 1,739 feet (Image: skyscrapercenter.com)

8 | Tianjin CTF Finance Centre | Tianjin, China | Height: 1,739 feet (Image: Wikimedia)

9 | China Zun | Beijing, China | Height: 1,732 feet (Image: Wikimedia)

10 | Taipei 101 | Taipei, Taiwan | Height: 1,667 feet (Image: skyscrapercenter.com)

First Published on Sep 3, 2020 05:27 pm

